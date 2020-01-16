Virginia General Assembly passes the Equal Rights Amendment… January 16, 2020January 15, 2020 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares Virginia will be the 38th state to pass the amendment. Virginia will be the 38th state to pass the Equal Rights Amendment, moving it one step closer to being a Constitutional Amendment.Why?Because Democrats flipped the Virginia State House and State Senate.STATE. LEGISLATIVE. ELECTIONS. MATTER.https://t.co/PwpsZQmKny— TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) January 15, 2020 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney