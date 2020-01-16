Ukraine launches criminal investigation into alleged surveillance of ambassador… January 16, 2020January 16, 2020 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares BREAKING: Ukraine police to investigate reports of claims of surveillance of former US Amb. Marie Yovanovitch, as well as report of hacking targeting Burisma, Ukraine Interior Ministry says. https://t.co/Dc6fGf6QNP— NBC News World (@NBCNewsWorld) January 16, 2020 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney
One thought on “Ukraine launches criminal investigation into alleged surveillance of ambassador…”
Trump is King Liar.
Every word out of Trumps mouth is a lie, a distortion, and a complete fabrication.
Like when he told us during his campaign that he would end the wars in the Middle East and bring our troops home.
That was before this bloviating liar got himself elected.
Instead of ending the wars in the ME, Trump expanded the existing wars and attempted to start new ones like with Iran.
Instead of brining the troops home, Trump sent 20,000 more troops into the ME.
Instead of doing the right and legal thing in Iraq, Trump assassinated two influential generals, one Iranian and one Iraqi, on Iraqi soil without their permission which violated their sovereignty and turned the Shiite street against us. (Sadr is raising a million man army whose task is to rid Iraq of all outsiders.)
Trump got lucky in Iran, but in so doing he exhausted his lifetime allotment of luck.
Trump is King Liar.