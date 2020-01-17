Trump is a ‘clown’ who will betray Iranians… January 17, 2020January 17, 2020 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares BREAKING: Iran's leader says President Donald Trump is a 'clown' who pretends to support Iranians but will betray them.— The Associated Press (@AP) January 17, 2020 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney
One thought on “Trump is a ‘clown’ who will betray Iranians…”
Now that the whole world is singing from the same hymn book about exactly what Trump is, his end is near.
The only exception to the “whole world” is, of course, US Republicans.