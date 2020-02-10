Preparing for a wild year… February 10, 2020February 9, 2020 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares It's easy to get lost in the chaos of the present moment, writes @SmartyPants60. But Democrats need to be thinking with a longer view in mind. https://t.co/Z8q35CIdtE— Washington Monthly (@monthly) February 7, 2020 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney
One thought on “Preparing for a wild year…”
As the old Chinese curse says, “May you live in interesting times.”
And now for something completely different. Sort of.
Ohio-based Firth Third Bank, which contributes and supports Florida’s private/public charter school scholarship program, reversed its position on LGBTQ rights last Friday.
The bank had been withholding its support, and money, for the scholarship program after a report published in the Orlando Sentinel found widespread discrimination against LGBTQ students in private Christian Charter Schools in the state.
The report found that 156 Christian Charter Schools receiving state funds held anti-gay views.
These schools refused to accept 83 LGBTQ students and had expelled other students when they discovered their sexual orientation.
After being pressured by the Evangelical Christians and various right wing Republican groups Fifth Third Bank renewed its support and restored its donations to the scholarship program.
Charter schools are a danger to our public school system in America and so are those corporations who support charter schools.