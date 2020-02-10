Jitters in New Hampshire… February 10, 2020February 9, 2020 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares In New Hampshire, high anxiety about beating Trump. w/@JuliaManch https://t.co/zkYNDqofrR— Jonathan Easley (@JonEasley) February 9, 2020 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney
One thought on “Jitters in New Hampshire…”
Poor Pete Buttigieg.
After we remove the crime boss currently sitting in the White House on November 3rd, the country will require a gristled, old , street fighter capable of cleaning out the executive branch.
Poor, old Buttigieg doesn’t even know what that means.
Buttigieg will be eaten alive in Washington and he’s just too dumb to appreciate that fact.
But what’s even worse is that electing the corporatist Buttigieg or the corrupt, billionaire, oligarch Bloomberg will yield the same result.
A win for the Capitalist oligarchs and a loss for labor.
Tomorrow’s results:
Sanders
Buttigieg
Klobuchar
Warren
Biden
James Carville this AM, “I’m hoping that Southern Blacks straighten out the Democratic Party.”
The more ground Bernie gains, the more unhinged Carville and the Establishment Democrats become.
Jim how do you stand on the issue of the “Great War of Northern Aggression?”