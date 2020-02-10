They aren’t even trying to hide it anymore… February 10, 2020February 9, 2020 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares Graham: DOJ ‘Process’ Set Up For Giuliani To Send Biden Dirt To Barr https://t.co/JcNbEQjc1T pic.twitter.com/cyzbtjKG9T— Talking Points Memo (@TPM) February 9, 2020 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney
One thought on “They aren’t even trying to hide it anymore…”
Republicans are the “enemy of the people” and should all be retired in favor of a Democrat on November 3rd.