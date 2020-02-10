Trump to cut Medicaid, food stamps in budget… February 10, 2020February 9, 2020 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares Trump's budget hits Medicaid, food stamps in push to slash domestic spending https://t.co/2qmMDtwFx5 @caitlinzemma— Adriel Bettelheim (@abettel) February 9, 2020 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney
One thought on “Trump to cut Medicaid, food stamps in budget…”
The 2017 tax cut for the wealthy and corporations “will pay for themselves” is what the liars Trump and the Republicans told us.
Instead the Trump/Republican tax cut caused the deficit to spike by $300 billion dollars in both 2018 and 2019, increasing our deficit to $1 trillion a year for as far as the eye can see.
Trump and the Republicans (and far too many Democrats) increased the defense budget to $750 billion a year, up from $583 billion in 2017, and that massive increase is responsible for $200 billion in new debt each year.
The other $100 billion in new debt went to domestic programs.
Now Trump and the Republicans want to add to the exploding debt by giving the “middle-class” a tax cut.
Bernie and Warren have a better plan.
Raise the taxes on the wealthy and on corporations and then give the middle-class a tax cut.