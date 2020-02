Share

Photo by Nabeel Syed on Unsplash

Drove almost 80 miles round trip in crawling rush-hour traffic yesterday to meet with another radiation oncologist and get a second opinion. When I got home, I was so tense, my shoulders were up around my ears.

I wish I drank, or smoked pot. Cancer logistics are a lot of stress. (But then, so was my recent ER adventure.)