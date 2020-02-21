Perennial February 21, 2020February 20, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Still pondering… Still no answer to this question: Who paid off Brett Kavanaugh’s $92,000 country club fees plus his $200,000 credit card debt plus his $1.2 million mortgage, and purchased themselves a SCOTUS seat?— Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) February 20, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Perennial”
Keeping in mind that Kavanaugh is a Federalist ideologue, it stands to reason that the Federalist Society paid his bills.