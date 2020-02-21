Progress February 21, 2020February 20, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares The Philadelphia cops and politicians are doing their best to prevent these type of reforms from working, but I’m hopeful: BREAKING: This is what local news should be. Local man credits bail reform w/ new lease on life. "Benefiting from bail reform. Allowed him to remain in home, at job, & w/ family while fighting charges. 'Continue working on myself & provide for my family.'"https://t.co/BLkAcX2Ss2— Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) February 20, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie