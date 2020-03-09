Pot, meet kettle March 9, 2020March 8, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Reupping this. If Trump attacks Biden's mental unfitness, that opens the door for the media to finally do a serious reckoning with Trump's mental unfitness. No more dodging this difficult topic. https://t.co/THuEIsQcO2— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) March 6, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Pot, meet kettle”
Pot, meet kettle, meet kettle, meet pot. This whataboutism argument doesn’t hold if you can easily nominate someone who doesn’t exhibit symptoms of sundowning, confusion, and the early stages of senile dementia. Both candidates are the result of voting choices by people who are baby boomers or older.