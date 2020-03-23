Many of my teaching friends have had to scramble to move their class lessons and activities to an online format. One of my teaching friends says it is a challenge, but, her kids are staying engaged and adapting well.
One thought on “Schools take to online learning…”
Home schooling might be making some people feel as though they’re accomplishing something of value, but in reality this entire scheme is, for the most part, an exercise in futility.
But carry on because you have to do something to fill the hours and kill the boredom.