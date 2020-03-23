One thought on “A slap of reality…

  1. Dr. Jerome Adams was appointed by Trump and that’s all you need to know about the competency of Mr. Adams.

    2019-2020 Flu season: 36 million people have been infected, 370,000 people have been hospitalized hospitalized and 21,000+ people have died.

    Coronavirus: 35,225 people have been infected, of that 35,225 an unreported number of people have been hospitalized, and 471 people have died.

    Something seems fishy when comparing the overreaction to the Coronavirus and the underreaction to our normal flu season?

