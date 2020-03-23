A slap of reality… March 23, 2020March 23, 2020 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares The Surgeon General does not “candy coat” the realities of the dangers we all face ahead. Surgeon General warns: 'This week, it's going to get bad' https://t.co/ASLJ3w3idr— MSN (@MSN) March 23, 2020 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney
One thought on “A slap of reality…”
Dr. Jerome Adams was appointed by Trump and that’s all you need to know about the competency of Mr. Adams.
2019-2020 Flu season: 36 million people have been infected, 370,000 people have been hospitalized hospitalized and 21,000+ people have died.
Coronavirus: 35,225 people have been infected, of that 35,225 an unreported number of people have been hospitalized, and 471 people have died.
Something seems fishy when comparing the overreaction to the Coronavirus and the underreaction to our normal flu season?