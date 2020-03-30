One thought on “Asshole in chief

  1. Because Trump is a Bannonist Federalist and a Capitalist he actually believes that he’s doing a bang up job on virus issue.

    Unfortunately for the country he is in fact a failed leader needing to be replaced.

    Although Joe “I ain’t a Socialist” Biden and Andrew “Is this really happening” Cuomo are superior candidates to Trump (any Democrat is) it’s Bernie who, unlike the others, supports Medicare For All and a tax increase on the wealthy and the corporations.
    Which makes Bernie the best candidate to be our next president.

    The health insurance industry is a costly luxury that we can no longer afford to subsidize.

