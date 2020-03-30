Asshole in chief March 30, 2020March 29, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Trump LIES about why NY needs 300K masks & condescending dismissal @Yamiche is the LAST straw.WE DO NOT NEED MISINFORMATION.I will only watch Governor Cuomo from now on to get information on #COVID19Join me & #BoycottTrumpPressConferences pic.twitter.com/Bt0yZKMl6N— Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) March 29, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Asshole in chief”
Because Trump is a Bannonist Federalist and a Capitalist he actually believes that he’s doing a bang up job on virus issue.
Unfortunately for the country he is in fact a failed leader needing to be replaced.
Although Joe “I ain’t a Socialist” Biden and Andrew “Is this really happening” Cuomo are superior candidates to Trump (any Democrat is) it’s Bernie who, unlike the others, supports Medicare For All and a tax increase on the wealthy and the corporations.
Which makes Bernie the best candidate to be our next president.
The health insurance industry is a costly luxury that we can no longer afford to subsidize.