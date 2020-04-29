Not a joke April 29, 2020April 28, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares A new term for our age: the Shared Violent Fantasy.One of the most disturbing aspects of the 'Boogaloo' chatter on far-right social media is the extent to which so much of their fantasies can easily bleed over into the real world.https://t.co/QizCgUPf3i— David Neiwert (@DavidNeiwert) April 28, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
2 thoughts on “Not a joke”
For Charlie it was Helter Skelter and the bottomless pit.
The Right is right to be concerned about their lot in life, but it’s the fault of the politicians and leaders that they support (Republicans and Evangelical Christians) and not the fault of the Leftist Socialists.
Except for the far right killing isn’t a fantasy. They kill every day. Right-wing terrorists are America’s #1 threat.