2 thoughts on “Not a joke

  1. For Charlie it was Helter Skelter and the bottomless pit.

    The Right is right to be concerned about their lot in life, but it’s the fault of the politicians and leaders that they support (Republicans and Evangelical Christians) and not the fault of the Leftist Socialists.

  2. Except for the far right killing isn’t a fantasy. They kill every day. Right-wing terrorists are America’s #1 threat.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *