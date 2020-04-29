Uh oh April 29, 2020April 28, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Very gloomy sign – Germany may have to re-tighten lockdown only a week after easing began because the virus is now spreading too fastUK is watching this experience closely and it's likely to strengthen those urging caution about relaxing lockdown https://t.co/rRrZYAGmJC— Chris Smyth (@Smyth_Chris) April 28, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Uh oh”
Now that we’ve been locked down for the past 6 weeks the number of hospitalizations has fallen, the number of seriously ill patients has fallen, but the number of deaths has plateaued at about 2000 per day.
That’s puzzling and seems counterintuitive.