Deja vu May 8, 2020May 7, 2020 ~ susie

And by the way, the court is supposed to release the Mueller records tomorrow and Trump has asked for a delay: NEW: Trump said he discussed the Russia investigation in a phone call with Vladimir Putin on Thursday, calling the probe a "hoax.""I wouldn't be surprised if you see a lot of things happen over the next number of weeks," Trump told Putin.https://t.co/TIoDOqneIu— Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) May 7, 2020