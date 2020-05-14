Bye, Fauci? May 14, 2020May 13, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares The Fox cabinet is trying to get Fauci fired https://t.co/eLdrxiOKA8— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 13, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Bye, Fauci?”
Of the 84,000 poor souls who have died from the coronavirus, 10—10 have been children under the age of 15.
One would think, perhaps incorrectly, that all of the highly educated educators in charge of our public schools would be innovative and creative enough to go about the business of setting up safe learning environments for at least those under 15 so that they can get back to school at the end of August, rather then telling everybody to “just stay home?”