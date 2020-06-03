Biden speech in Philly yesterday June 3, 2020June 2, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Biden speech in Philly yesterday”
Joe Biden and his Neo-liberal surrogates talk a lot about institutional racism but, never mention institutional poverty.
Probably because when Joe speaks to his wealthy donors he says things like this, “If I’m elected nothing will fundamentally change.” (June 18, 2019)
The only way to end systemic, institutional racism is to first eliminate institutional poverty.
De-centralizing wealth will end poverty.
A Progressive Income Tax System was established by the 16 Amendment on February 3, 1909, to assure that wealth would no longer accumulate at the top in too few hands.
The Republicans have, over the past 100 years, violated the 16 Amendment on so many occasions that it’s been rendered almost useless.
Wealth is more concentrated today then it has been at any other time in our history.
Money equals power in a Capitalist state.
Joe, you never talk about wealth inequality and the concentration of money and power in the hands of so few at the top do you?
Maybe because your wealthy plutocratic friends and donors wouldn’t like it?
Then there are the oligarchs that you answer too.
They certainly wouldn’t want you to try to equalize wealth and re-distribute power among the many would they Joe?