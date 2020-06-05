Minneapolis City Council members consider disbanding the police https://t.co/bmjMJfOsyl pic.twitter.com/4ReAoR2Fgv— City Pages (@citypages) June 4, 2020
One thought on “Good”
Pushing a 75 year old man to the ground splitting his head open and sending him to the hospital in serious condition isn’t good police work.
It’s how Nazis operate.
All 18,000 police departments in America should be disbanded.