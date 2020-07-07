Health officials in Florida have sounded the alarm over the discovery of a rare, brain-eating amoeba in the county that encompasses Tampa and several other cities. https://t.co/H2AFeCtNxb— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 6, 2020
Health officials in Florida have sounded the alarm over the discovery of a rare, brain-eating amoeba in the county that encompasses Tampa and several other cities. https://t.co/H2AFeCtNxb— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 6, 2020
One thought on “Thanks, global warming!”
This amoeba has been eating the brains of Floridians for hundreds, perhaps thousands, of years.
As soon as it gets hot in the summer this amoeba shows up where the alligators swim.
So there’s nothing to be alarmed about.