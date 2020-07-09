Based on recent polling and the focus groups I conduct regularly, Trump is bleeding out with women. Not just college-educated suburban women, but all women.— Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) July 9, 2020
Good luck winning without women @GOP. https://t.co/E0hTjfs66L
One thought on “Oh darn”
Trump lost the women’s vote the day after he was elected and it’s been all down hill for him since with every other demographic as well.
With the exception of under-educated, white, Christian men who will vote for him come hell or high water just because.
Then we have wealthy plutocrats like Kanye West, DeSean Jackson and Trump who are as crazy as rabid bats and who are in a position to disproportionately impact our futures.
We must stop allowing idiot plutocrats to make our decisions for us.
Which goes for our elected representatives who are communicating with us on Zoom rather then from the floor of the House and the Senate.
Our elected officials belong in Washington passing bills and not in their basements hiding away.