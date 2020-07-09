Breaking News: The Supreme Court upheld a Trump administration regulation allowing employers with religious objections to limit access to free birth control https://t.co/VyOAbzdSyE— The New York Times (@nytimes) July 8, 2020
One thought on “Screwed”
If we had universal health care–Medicare For All–then those with an objection to birth control or abortion could exercise their 1st Amendment right of freedom of religion and opt out of the health care system.
It’s time to take our health care requirements out of the hands of for-profit, Capitalist employers and the for-profit health insurance industry.