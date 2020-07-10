One thought on “Doesn’t your husband matter, Ginni?

  1. First of all, Clarence Thomas is not a Black man, he’s a rich, pseudo-White man with a lifetime job who pals around with the swells.

    Second of all, Fascist Ginni Thomas is bat-shit crazy just like her husband who should have been impeached and removed from the bench long ago.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *