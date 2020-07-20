And no, it’s not a “dry heat.”
Some years ago, I started to see articles saying for various geographic reasons, Philadelphia would bear the brunt of global warming. Sure feels like it this week.
I’m glad I got the car’s AC recharged, but I’m running the AC in the apartment 24/7 and with every tick, I picture dollar signs. I’ve become my mother!
How’s it going in your neck of the woods?
Well, this looks pleasant! 😂😎 https://t.co/6LwcEk89cX— Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) July 17, 2020
Philadelphia Weather: Extreme Heat And Humidity Take Over https://t.co/5w5iGICCZM— Rafael A. Nieves Jr. (@phillyfinest369) July 19, 2020
One thought on “It’s pretty bad”
Susie,
I’m right there with ya! I live in a house that will turn 100 years old in two years. I know this because when I replaced my toilet a couple of years ago the date stamp on the bottom said May 1922.
Anyways, needless to say, it doesn’t have central air😫😓, so it’s window units for me.