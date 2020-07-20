It’s pretty bad

Share

And no, it’s not a “dry heat.”

Some years ago, I started to see articles saying for various geographic reasons, Philadelphia would bear the brunt of global warming. Sure feels like it this week.

I’m glad I got the car’s AC recharged, but I’m running the AC in the apartment 24/7 and with every tick, I picture dollar signs. I’ve become my mother!

How’s it going in your neck of the woods?