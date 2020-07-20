I’m running out of words these days. I read stuff like this and just sit there, muttering, “What the fuck, what the fuck, what the FUCK?”
Missouri will spend $15 million of federal COVID-19 relief money to entice tourists https://t.co/0cGKJddXo4— The Kansas City Star (@KCStar) July 16, 2020
One thought on “???”
Marc Zuckerberg’s Facebook gave all of the data (personal profiles) used by Steve Bannon and Brad Parscale at Cambridge Analytica to locate the 77,000 people, most of whom were first time voters, needed to capture the Electoral College vote in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan and swing the 2016 election to Trump.
Marc Zuckerberg played a huge role in electing Trump, more so then the GRU or Wikileaks, and Zuckerberg and Facebook should pay a stiff price for putting all of us through the last 4 years.