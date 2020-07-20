Just crazy

So John Yoo has apparently sold the President on the idea that the DACA ruling entitles to make break the law to promulgate new federal policies, according to Axios. Example kabillion that a law degree apparently teaches you nothing abt the constitution https://t.co/g7J1xikzh9— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 19, 2020
NEW: Trump and top White House officials are privately considering a controversial strategy to act without legal authority to enact new federal policies — starting with immigration, administration officials tell Axios. https://t.co/b76FkUORNO— Axios (@axios) July 19, 2020