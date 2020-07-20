I am so weary of this shit. And you know Trump is going to try everything he can bully his way into winning the election. It won’t work, but it will be very, very ugly.
Incredible scene in Portland right now. A group of Moms are chanting, “Feds stay clear! Moms are here!” at the federal courthouse.— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) July 19, 2020
It would sure be a shame #TrumpShootsMoms went viral and this was retweeted and retweeted and retweeted. #TrumpShootsMoms https://t.co/G6qRSyaQ5J— Steve Marmel (@Marmel) July 19, 2020
One thought on “Portland moms attacked”
Hitler and his Nazi servants burned the Reichstag to the ground in 1933 and blamed it on the Communists for political reasons.
We’re all familiar with how all of that turned out in the end.
For political reasons (law and order) Trump and the Republicans sent federal troops into Portland to burn the city down.
Donald J. Trump is a clear and present danger to our Constitutional democratic/republic.
And the Republicans are his Fascist/Nazi servants.