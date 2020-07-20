Portland moms attacked

Share

I am so weary of this shit. And you know Trump is going to try everything he can bully his way into winning the election. It won’t work, but it will be very, very ugly.

Incredible scene in Portland right now. A group of Moms are chanting, “Feds stay clear! Moms are here!” at the federal courthouse.



pic.twitter.com/gexQJJM6ck — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) July 19, 2020