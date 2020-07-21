my latest — Clinton warned us nonstop. it's just that some people were too busy bashing her; https://t.co/q14gjnQKs3— Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) July 20, 2020
One thought on “Yep”
Just for shits and giggles let’s take Speaker Pelosi, Minority Leader Schumer, Secretary of State Pompeo and soon to be ex-president Trump seriously for a New York minute.
Without a shred of credible evidence:
Pelosi and Schumer are claiming that the Russian’s are attempting to influence the 2020 Congressional elections;
Pompeo is claiming that the Chinese are transporting tens of thousands of blindfolded Muslim Uygers by train to re-education camps;
and Trump is claiming that the “liberal mayors” of Portland, Chicago, NYCity, etc., are being controlled by “anarchists” and in need of help from federal storm troopers.
Common sense tells us to reject, out of hand, anything and everything that Trump says because he’s a pathological liar.
Because we’re in the middle of an election year, known as the “silly season,” what Pompeo, Pelosi and Schumer tell us must be taken with a huge grain of salt.
Overlay all of that with the fact that the Neo-liberal, warmongers are currently trying to ram through congress a bloated $741 billion dollar military spending bill, and it becomes obvious that Pelosi, Schumer and Pompeo are carrying water for the Military Industrial Complex, so what they say should be entirely discounted.