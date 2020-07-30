Holy Dog Whistle!!! July 30, 2020July 29, 2020 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares Many would think, “why in the world would he say something like that.” Well, basically because it works. Trump boasts of pushing low-income housing out of suburbs: The connection between the president’s denigration of low-income housing and racial segregation was not lost on his critics. – POLITICO https://t.co/wO0o0pN2V6— Chuck Hamilton #WearAFuckingMask (@natty4bumpo) July 29, 2020 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney
One thought on “Holy Dog Whistle!!!”
There are still a few White Supremacists left in the world including Trump.
Mostly in the old Confederate States of America and in southern Ohio, Indiana and Illinois and in western Pennsylvania; home of the racist, Fascist, Mellon family.