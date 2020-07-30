Morning coffee discussions at the Boohunney Lodge put the money on Harris and Duckworth.
Susan Rice for the State Department or DNI.
What do think?
The long short list for VP…
One thought on “The long short list for VP…”
Don’t like any one of them.
One’s a law and order hardliner and the other two are warmongers.
All of them are Neo-liberals.
Warren would be Biden’s best choice but, he’s getting a lot of pressure from Southern Democrats to pick a Black female whether or not they would be ready to take over for an old and getting older Joe Biden on day one.
Ce le vie.