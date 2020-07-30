House Intelligence votes give all members access intel on “foreign disinformation”… July 30, 2020July 29, 2020 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares The vote was along party lines, naturally… The House Intelligence Committee has voted to allow all House members to view classified intelligence that Democratic leaders provided to the FBI warning about a foreign "disinformation" campaign targeting the 2020 presidential election https://t.co/ycpX5zltU1— CNN (@CNN) July 29, 2020 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney
One thought on “House Intelligence votes give all members access intel on “foreign disinformation”…”
The only disinformation campaign that means anything at the moment is the disinformation campaign being run by Trump through the Republican Party.
State and local governments are running out of money fast.
Revenue streams from sales taxes, licensing fees from businesses, building permit fees, etc. are down 50% in most areas.
If the Republicans (at least 20 senators) continue to refuse to send several hundred billion dollars to states and locales to cover their shortfalls, then they will be forced to start cutting public services.
First on the list of public services that should be cut are police departments.
With the exception of some very rural departments, the remaining 18,000 departments across the country should be downsized and de-militarized.