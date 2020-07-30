‘Now it is your turn’… July 30, 2020July 30, 2020 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares “Though I am gone, I urge you to answer the highest calling of your heart and stand up for what you truly believe” John Lewis’s final wordsHe wrote this op-Ed in the @nytimes shortly before his death, to be published on the day of his funeral https://t.co/FspWZrYHP1 pic.twitter.com/813SemVqEq— Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) July 30, 2020 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney