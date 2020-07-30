The United States Postal Service will provide Treasury copies of its 10 largest “negotiated service agreements,” or contracts with high-volume third-party shippers such as Amazon, FedEx and UPS in exchange for 10 billion dollars of emergency relief.
One thought on “USPS to hand over NSA’s to Treasury as part of loan agreement…”
Who’s been auditing these contracts up until now?
This is the problem with a public/private ‘anything’ like the US Postal Service.
Franklin set the post office up as a governmental agency which would be completely funded by the US government.
It was meant to be a public service like water, sewage and roads.
Franklin never envisioned it to be a for-profit entity.
But like everything else the Republicans get their hands on, the post office has been all f—ed up for the sake of “free enterprise” and profit. (Think our current health care system.)