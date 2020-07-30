Covid 19 death toll passes 150,000…

Georgia, Arizona, Louisiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, Alabama, South Carolina and Illinois all reported more than 10,000 cases in the last week. Only one state – Arizona – has seen its case counts decline for two consecutive weeks, albeit after reaching a zenith in June and early July that put it on par with the worst hot spots across the world.

