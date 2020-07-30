Georgia, Arizona, Louisiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, Alabama, South Carolina and Illinois all reported more than 10,000 cases in the last week. Only one state – Arizona – has seen its case counts decline for two consecutive weeks, albeit after reaching a zenith in June and early July that put it on par with the worst hot spots across the world.
Georgia, Arizona, Louisiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, Alabama, South Carolina and Illinois all reported more than 10,000 cases in the last week. Only one state – Arizona – has seen its case counts decline for two consecutive weeks, albeit after reaching a zenith in June and early July that put it on par with the worst hot spots across the world.
My county on the west side of Atlanta has no hospital beds of any kind and all ambulances are being diverted to other facilities. Where, I have no idea as all hospitals are near capacity.
One thought on “Covid 19 death toll passes 150,000…”
None of this would be occurring if we had had Medicare For All in place.
What da ya think Mr. Biden?
Because “accessible and affordable” ain’t gonna cut it anymore.