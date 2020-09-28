Paying himself

~ susie

Published by susie

One thought on “Paying himself

  1. Despite the surge in voter registrations in 2020, especially after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsberg, voter registrations are down dramatically from 2016 levels.
    Trump fatigue or something else?

    In 36 days our national and international nightmare will be over.
    If we vote.

    My vote was cast today.
    By mail.
    Every Republican on the ballot had a dagger thrust their little black hearts.

    The only good Republican is a defeated Republican.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *