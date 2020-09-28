Paying himself

Now I’m even *more* interested to know how much money @realdonaldtrump’s debt-saddled company has been paid by Trump’s government.— David Fahrenthold (@Fahrenthold) September 28, 2020
The government won’t say, so we’re building our own list, one receipt at a time. We’ve found $1.1 million so far.https://t.co/CU0EBGyW2D https://t.co/ao0A4yHwly
Despite the surge in voter registrations in 2020, especially after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsberg, voter registrations are down dramatically from 2016 levels.
Trump fatigue or something else?
In 36 days our national and international nightmare will be over.
If we vote.
My vote was cast today.
By mail.
Every Republican on the ballot had a dagger thrust their little black hearts.
The only good Republican is a defeated Republican.