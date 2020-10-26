I’m cutting back this week because all of a sudden, sitting before any kind of screen brings on a migraine aura (which, as you can imagine, is pretty unpleasant). I knew something was off the other day when I experienced the migraine prodrome for a couple of hours, took a nap, and it was still there when I woke up.
I’ve already done all the screen adjustments, so at this point, I probably need to see an opthamologist, maybe a neurologist — I don’t know. (Good luck getting an appointment, right?)
So I’ll do what I can, but I won’t be doing as much.
One thought on “Doctor my eyes”
Your eyes give out 8 days before one of the most important elections in US history, now that’s a real bummer.
Here’s some good news and some other news that you might be interested in.
Yesterday the people of Chile voted to junk their constitution 78% to 22%.
That constitution was written by Milton Friedman and the “Chicago Boys” at the request of dictator Augusto Pinochet in 1973 following his Fascist coup backed by Nixon which killed Salvador Allende.
Republican Representative Matt Gaetz of the Florida 1st (Joe Scarborough’s old district) held another campaign event using the Proud Boys as security.
Gaetz said that he “doesn’t agree with everything they say” but, he must agree with enough of what the Proud Boys say because he keeps using them at his events for security.
People in the crowd referred to the Proud Boys as “wonderful Americans” and “real patriots.”
When asked if they agreed with the Proud Boys that the Democrats are a “cancer and if you don’t cut it out it’ll kill you” most said “of course.”
The good old boys and the Klan sure die hard.