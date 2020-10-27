Fauci says first wave of Covid-19 cases never ended… October 27, 2020October 26, 2020 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares The U.S. shattered its single-day record Friday after reporting more than 85,000 new confirmed cases. Fauci says the first wave of COVID-19 never ended in the U.S., current spike is just an "exacerbation" https://t.co/2Y5WKOxjin— Newsweek (@Newsweek) October 26, 2020 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney