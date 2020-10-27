Homeland Security prepares for civil unrest after the election…

~ Boohunney

This really doesn’t surprise me too much…

Published by Boohunney

Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia

One thought on “Homeland Security prepares for civil unrest after the election…

  1. Obviously the authorities are gearing up to do battle with the Fascist Republican Right because that’s who’s going to lose this election.

    Brown and Black Shirts anyone?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *