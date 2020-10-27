Homeland Security prepares for civil unrest after the election… October 27, 2020October 26, 2020 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares This really doesn’t surprise me too much… Two of DHS' immigration enforcement agencies are preparing for the possibility of more civil unrest amid a contentious election, according to officials, part of a concerted effort by federal and local authorities to prepare for large-scale protests https://t.co/K5yBkb1slZ— CNN (@CNN) October 26, 2020 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney
One thought on “Homeland Security prepares for civil unrest after the election…”
Obviously the authorities are gearing up to do battle with the Fascist Republican Right because that’s who’s going to lose this election.
Brown and Black Shirts anyone?