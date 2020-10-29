How’s yer 401(k) doin’?

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones industrial average tumbled 943 points or about 3.4 percent. That followed a smaller dip on Tuesday. On Monday, the Dow fell by about 650 points Monday, an approximately 2.3 percent drop.
I personally think that 401(k)’s were just another “trickle up” scam.
Dear Dr. Fauci,
We are never going back to “normal.”
We are in the process of creating a “new normal” as we’ve done, as a nation, periodically, over the past 250 years.
So please stop saying that we’ll be back to “normal” by 2022, if we have an effective vaccine to treat the coronavirus because we won’t and that’s a good thing.
And ‘NO’ to another nationwide lockdown unless you medical hawks are willing to completely destroy the economy this time around.
The market is in freefall because it fears another lockdown and the defeat of Trump on November 3.
The rich will adjust to Trumps defeat but, they can’t adjust to another lockdown.
Signed, a concerned 401(k) owner.