Section 230 hearing… I guess…

As with many congressional hearings, the point of this one wasn’t really to get answers, but sound bites. No one was readier to add to their sizzle reel than Ted Cruz, the Texas Republican who has done as much as anyone to promote anti-conservative bias as a political issue worthy of debate in Washington.
Facebook, Twitter, Google and Amazon are all monopolies that need to broken up.
Will the Democratic majority have the common sense and the courage to do just that next January?