One thought on “Michigan judge blocks ban on open carry at the polls…

  1. The bulk of Trumps support comes from middle-aged, white, men who struggled through high school, and the women that they married.
    Howard Stern’s audience.

    That’s quite an accomplishment for a guy who calls himself a “stable genius.”

    What a F***ING loser you are.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *