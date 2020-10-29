Who’d a thunk… October 29, 2020October 28, 2020 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares Well, this came from left field for me. BREAKING: Miles Taylor has come forward and revealed himself to be Anonymous, the mysterious Washington official who has claimed to be working within the administration to restrain Trump’s impulses for the good of the country https://t.co/e0OUyQMChs— POLITICO (@politico) October 28, 2020 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney
One thought on “Who’d a thunk…”
In 2005 President Obama approved the use of a CIA-NSA-Israeli developed “worm” called STUXNET which was designed to cripple the Iranian nuclear program.
Obama agreed to the “careful, directed” use of STUXNET over Biden’s objections.
At some point Israel became impatient with the US go-slow approach and Netanyahu released STUXNET worldwide.
STUXNET had three goals in mind and none of them were ever met.
But what the idiocy on the part of the Israelis did accomplish was to allow the world to identify who developed and used STUXNET.
Which is why the world no longer feels any guilt about interfering in our elections or using cyber warfare against us.
After all the US did it first.
We were also the first country to drop a nuclear bomb on a population center.