"The dryer isn't hooked up … I think you told me someone was coming to fix that?" Susan Pompeo allegedly said via text message to a State Department official. https://t.co/1XUNwQp8Fy— The Hill (@thehill) October 29, 2020
One thought on “I can’t wait until Pompeo tries to run for president”
The Hudson Institute will team Pompeo and Tom Cotton up in 2024.
Harris should be able to easily wipe the floor with both of them by then.