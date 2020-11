Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

The count will not be completed here in Georgia until midweek and the RW is howling that it just more “fraud.” ….

Before Georgia‚Äôs unprecedented hand recount of presidential ballots had even begun, efforts were in the works to discredit it https://t.co/79hldSg0vY — Johnny Edwards (@JohnEdwardsAJC) November 15, 2020

Poor Tucker… picking on a sweet lady from Newton County…