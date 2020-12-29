But this is a little far, even for them. Read the whole thread:
At that moment, the Presidency will be in his hands.— Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) December 27, 2020
And there is nothing stopping Pence, under the (plenary and unappealable) authority vested in him as President of the Senate, from declining to open and count the certificates from the six disputed states.
2/4
One thought on “This is why we always called Rasmussen ‘the Republican pollster’”
It wasn’t Trumps intent to piss Republicans off and split the party, but that’s what he’s done.
Because Trump lives in the moment and requires instant gratification, he never considers the unintended consequences of his decisions. Which are universally bad.
Moscow Mitch woke up this morning neck deep in shit.
Yesterday, the Republican non-Trumpites in the House voted with the Democrats to give desperate Americans $2000 each to help them pay their rent and buy food.
The ball is now in Moscow Mitch’s court.
Moscow has two choices: end austerity or don’t.
Either choice will split the Republican Party permanently.
Will Moscow Mitch side with his greedy, Capitalist masters, or will he side with the American people who are in terrible financial shape?