My country, ’tis of thee

Oh, and here they are, removing the crowd control gates and welcoming the mobs onto the Capitol steps:
Cops are taking selfies with the terrorists. pic.twitter.com/EjkQ83h1p2— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 6, 2021
the police opened the fucking gates. pic.twitter.com/HyDURXfoaB— katie (@cevansavenger) January 6, 2021
Super nice of that cop to help a MAGA terrorist down the steps of the Capitol.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 6, 2021
Are you kidding me?pic.twitter.com/oxJZCX31hj
Cops when the left breaks a window at Orange Julius vs. Cops when the right plants bombs at the Capitol building pic.twitter.com/bP5rhMYq8d— Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) January 6, 2021
It kills me to say this, because I’ve known a ton of Capitol Police, and they were all wonderful.— Eric Schmeltzer 🇺🇸 (@JustSchmeltzer) January 6, 2021
But pretty clear on video that a good number of Capitol Police allowed these terrorist mobs to take the Capitol.
Needs an investigation, and jobs need to be lost, if not more.
Why is there a source close to the White House who is in touch with the rioters? https://t.co/0IYmQzeCNF— Pat Cunnane (@PatCunnane) January 6, 2021
This is what it looked like during the BLM protests where no one charged the Capitol. What is the difference? pic.twitter.com/Z3MIDEyWDZ— Jules (@julietfes) January 6, 2021
So far, DC police say they've made just 13 arrests.— Emmanuel Felton (@emmanuelfelton) January 6, 2021
Defund the police.
They’re worthless in a crises anyway.
That or they’re on the wrong side as usual.