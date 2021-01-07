My country, ’tis of thee

~ susie
Here’s Capitol cops taking selfies with their new pals yesterday: Oh, and here they are, removing the crowd control gates and welcoming the mobs onto the Capitol steps:

Published by susie

One thought on “My country, ’tis of thee

  1. Defund the police.
    They’re worthless in a crises anyway.
    That or they’re on the wrong side as usual.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *