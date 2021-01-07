My country, ’tis of thee

0 shares Share

Cops are taking selfies with the terrorists. pic.twitter.com/EjkQ83h1p2 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 6, 2021

the police opened the fucking gates. pic.twitter.com/HyDURXfoaB — katie (@cevansavenger) January 6, 2021

Super nice of that cop to help a MAGA terrorist down the steps of the Capitol.



Are you kidding me?pic.twitter.com/oxJZCX31hj — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 6, 2021

Cops when the left breaks a window at Orange Julius vs. Cops when the right plants bombs at the Capitol building pic.twitter.com/bP5rhMYq8d — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) January 6, 2021

It kills me to say this, because I’ve known a ton of Capitol Police, and they were all wonderful.



But pretty clear on video that a good number of Capitol Police allowed these terrorist mobs to take the Capitol.



Needs an investigation, and jobs need to be lost, if not more. — Eric Schmeltzer 🇺🇸 (@JustSchmeltzer) January 6, 2021

Why is there a source close to the White House who is in touch with the rioters? https://t.co/0IYmQzeCNF — Pat Cunnane (@PatCunnane) January 6, 2021

This is what it looked like during the BLM protests where no one charged the Capitol. What is the difference? pic.twitter.com/Z3MIDEyWDZ — Jules (@julietfes) January 6, 2021

So far, DC police say they've made just 13 arrests. — Emmanuel Felton (@emmanuelfelton) January 6, 2021

Here’s Capitol cops taking selfies with their new pals yesterday:Oh, and here they are, removing the crowd control gates and welcoming the mobs onto the Capitol steps: