UPDATE: Now it’s actual cabinet secretaries.
Congressional leaders are in the undisclosed location and focusing on the 25th Amendment to get @realDonaldTrump out of office!— AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) January 6, 2021
JUST IN: “This is not news we deliver lightly,” @margbrennan says as she reports: Trump Cabinet secretaries are discussing invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump. Nothing formal yet presented to VP Pence.— Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) January 7, 2021
“I’m talking about actual members of the Cabinet,” she says
One thought on “Please let it be true”
“Thinkers prepare the revolution, bandits carry it out.” Mariano Azuela, 1918.
“I hold that a little rebellion, now and then, is a good thing, and as necessary in the political world as a storm in the physical.” Thomas Jefferson to James Madison, January 30, 1787