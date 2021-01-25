Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) Deletes Tweet Admitting He Met Insurrectionists 1/3 https://t.co/wp1ktOBuXS— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) January 24, 2021
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) Deletes Tweet Admitting He Met Insurrectionists 1/3 https://t.co/wp1ktOBuXS— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) January 24, 2021
One thought on “Seditionists, collect them all!”
There is something rotten in the State of Pennsylvania’s 10th district and it smells a lot like Republican Representative Scott Perry.
Retired Pennsylvania Army National Guard Brigadier General Scott Perry was one of the original coup plotters along with is good friend Republican Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio.
Campaign records indicate that the Trump campaign gave $2.7 million to groups including the Oath Keepers, QAnon, and the Proud Boogaloo Boys for “event organizing.”
Scott Perry, Jim Jordan, Pete Sessions and the other 137 treasonous Republican coup plotters should be kicked out of the House today.