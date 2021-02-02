I have to say, these Biden people seem to be on the ball!
Psaki calls out a reporter for asking a "many people are saying" question he can't back up pic.twitter.com/OyweIQiVwB— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 1, 2021
I have to say, these Biden people seem to be on the ball!
Psaki calls out a reporter for asking a "many people are saying" question he can't back up pic.twitter.com/OyweIQiVwB— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 1, 2021
One thought on “‘People are saying’”
Ms. Psaki knows her job. Of course it’s pretty simple, all you do is tell the truth and don’t waste your time and breath on idiots.